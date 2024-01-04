CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601½
|614
|591¼
|613½
|+13¼
|May
|614
|624½
|604½
|624¼
|+11¼
|Jul
|622¼
|632¼
|614
|632¼
|+10¼
|Sep
|636¼
|642¾
|625¾
|642¼
|+8½
|Dec
|649
|656½
|640
|655¾
|+7¾
|Mar
|657
|667½
|652¼
|667½
|+8
|May
|660
|672¼
|660
|671¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|661¼
|661¼
|661¼
|661¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 91,591.
|Wed.’s sales 111,597
|Wed.’s open int 372,944,
|up 6,637
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|465
|469
|463½
|466¾
|+1½
|May
|477¾
|481¼
|476
|479
|+1
|Jul
|488
|491
|486¼
|488¾
|+½
|Sep
|490¼
|493½
|489¼
|491¾
|+½
|Dec
|497¾
|500½
|496¼
|498¾
|+¼
|Mar
|508½
|511½
|507¼
|509¼
|—
|¼
|May
|513¾
|516¼
|512¾
|515
|+¼
|Jul
|515
|517
|513
|515
|—
|½
|Dec
|496¼
|499
|496¼
|497
|—
|¼
|Mar
|502¾
|504¼
|502¾
|504¼
|+½
|Sep
|507¼
|507¼
|494½
|494½
|Dec
|486
|486
|483
|484¼
|—4
|Est. sales 167,808.
|Wed.’s sales 232,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,341,942,
|up 11,938
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|380
|362¼
|368¼
|+½
|May
|378¾
|378¾
|367½
|368¾
|Est. sales 294.
|Wed.’s sales 360
|Wed.’s open int 3,278,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1274¼
|1274¼
|1260¼
|1263¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|1277
|1280¾
|1265
|1268
|—9
|May
|1285½
|1288¼
|1273¾
|1276¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|1291½
|1294¼
|1280¼
|1283¼
|—7¾
|Aug
|1272¾
|1274
|1263¾
|1266½
|—7
|Sep
|1238½
|1239¾
|1231
|1233¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1225¼
|1227¾
|1217
|1221
|—4¼
|Jan
|1232¼
|1232¼
|1224½
|1228½
|—4¾
|Mar
|1228
|1230
|1225
|1227
|—4
|May
|1228
|1228
|1228
|1228
|—4¾
|Jul
|1238
|1238
|1234¼
|1234¼
|—3¼
|Nov
|1194¼
|1194¼
|1189½
|1191¼
|—5¼
|Est. sales 128,676.
|Wed.’s sales 177,814
|Wed.’s open int 643,508,
|up 4,018
