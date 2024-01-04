CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601½ 614 591¼ 613½ +13¼ May 614 624½ 604½ 624¼ +11¼ Jul 622¼ 632¼ 614 632¼ +10¼ Sep 636¼ 642¾ 625¾ 642¼ +8½ Dec 649 656½ 640 655¾ +7¾ Mar 657 667½ 652¼ 667½ +8 May 660 672¼ 660 671¾ +7¾ Jul 661¼ 661¼ 661¼ 661¼ +2¾ Est. sales 91,591. Wed.’s sales 111,597 Wed.’s open int 372,944, up 6,637 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 465 469 463½ 466¾ +1½ May 477¾ 481¼ 476 479 +1 Jul 488 491 486¼ 488¾ +½ Sep 490¼ 493½ 489¼ 491¾ +½ Dec 497¾ 500½ 496¼ 498¾ +¼ Mar 508½ 511½ 507¼ 509¼ — ¼ May 513¾ 516¼ 512¾ 515 +¼ Jul 515 517 513 515 — ½ Dec 496¼ 499 496¼ 497 — ¼ Mar 502¾ 504¼ 502¾ 504¼ +½ Sep 507¼ 507¼ 494½ 494½ Dec 486 486 483 484¼ —4 Est. sales 167,808. Wed.’s sales 232,903 Wed.’s open int 1,341,942, up 11,938 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 380 362¼ 368¼ +½ May 378¾ 378¾ 367½ 368¾ Est. sales 294. Wed.’s sales 360 Wed.’s open int 3,278, up 7 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1274¼ 1274¼ 1260¼ 1263¾ —5¾ Mar 1277 1280¾ 1265 1268 —9 May 1285½ 1288¼ 1273¾ 1276¾ —8¼ Jul 1291½ 1294¼ 1280¼ 1283¼ —7¾ Aug 1272¾ 1274 1263¾ 1266½ —7 Sep 1238½ 1239¾ 1231 1233¾ —5¾ Nov 1225¼ 1227¾ 1217 1221 —4¼ Jan 1232¼ 1232¼ 1224½ 1228½ —4¾ Mar 1228 1230 1225 1227 —4 May 1228 1228 1228 1228 —4¾ Jul 1238 1238 1234¼ 1234¼ —3¼ Nov 1194¼ 1194¼ 1189½ 1191¼ —5¼ Est. sales 128,676. Wed.’s sales 177,814 Wed.’s open int 643,508, up 4,018

