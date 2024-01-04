Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 4, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 601½ 614 591¼ 613½ +13¼
May 614 624½ 604½ 624¼ +11¼
Jul 622¼ 632¼ 614 632¼ +10¼
Sep 636¼ 642¾ 625¾ 642¼ +8½
Dec 649 656½ 640 655¾ +7¾
Mar 657 667½ 652¼ 667½ +8
May 660 672¼ 660 671¾ +7¾
Jul 661¼ 661¼ 661¼ 661¼ +2¾
Est. sales 91,591. Wed.’s sales 111,597
Wed.’s open int 372,944, up 6,637
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 465 469 463½ 466¾ +1½
May 477¾ 481¼ 476 479 +1
Jul 488 491 486¼ 488¾
Sep 490¼ 493½ 489¼ 491¾
Dec 497¾ 500½ 496¼ 498¾
Mar 508½ 511½ 507¼ 509¼ ¼
May 513¾ 516¼ 512¾ 515
Jul 515 517 513 515 ½
Dec 496¼ 499 496¼ 497 ¼
Mar 502¾ 504¼ 502¾ 504¼
Sep 507¼ 507¼ 494½ 494½
Dec 486 486 483 484¼ —4
Est. sales 167,808. Wed.’s sales 232,903
Wed.’s open int 1,341,942, up 11,938
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 368 380 362¼ 368¼
May 378¾ 378¾ 367½ 368¾
Est. sales 294. Wed.’s sales 360
Wed.’s open int 3,278, up 7
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1274¼ 1274¼ 1260¼ 1263¾ —5¾
Mar 1277 1280¾ 1265 1268 —9
May 1285½ 1288¼ 1273¾ 1276¾ —8¼
Jul 1291½ 1294¼ 1280¼ 1283¼ —7¾
Aug 1272¾ 1274 1263¾ 1266½ —7
Sep 1238½ 1239¾ 1231 1233¾ —5¾
Nov 1225¼ 1227¾ 1217 1221 —4¼
Jan 1232¼ 1232¼ 1224½ 1228½ —4¾
Mar 1228 1230 1225 1227 —4
May 1228 1228 1228 1228 —4¾
Jul 1238 1238 1234¼ 1234¼ —3¼
Nov 1194¼ 1194¼ 1189½ 1191¼ —5¼
Est. sales 128,676. Wed.’s sales 177,814
Wed.’s open int 643,508, up 4,018

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up