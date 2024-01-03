CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|608
|609¾
|598¼
|601
|—5¾
|May
|620¾
|622½
|611¼
|614¼
|—5
|Jul
|628¼
|629¼
|620¼
|623¼
|—3
|Sep
|639¼
|639¼
|632½
|635¼
|—2½
|Dec
|653¼
|653¼
|646½
|649¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|662¼
|662¼
|659½
|660½
|—2¼
|May
|664¾
|665½
|663½
|665
|—1¾
|Jul
|656
|658¼
|656
|658¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 102,043.
|Tue.’s sales 96,195
|Tue.’s open int 366,307,
|up 6,372
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|464¾
|466
|461¾
|465¾
|+2
|May
|477¾
|478¾
|475¼
|478½
|+1½
|Jul
|488¼
|489¼
|486
|488¾
|+1
|Sep
|492
|492¾
|490
|492¼
|+¾
|Dec
|499
|500
|497¼
|499¼
|+1
|Mar
|509
|510¾
|508¼
|510¼
|+1
|May
|515½
|516¼
|514
|514¾
|+¼
|Jul
|516
|517
|514½
|516
|+1
|Sep
|498¼
|499¼
|498¼
|499¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|497
|498¾
|497
|497¼
|Mar
|503
|503
|503
|503
|—
|¾
|Sep
|507¼
|507¼
|497½
|497½
|+3
|Dec
|490¼
|490¼
|489
|489
|—3¼
|Est. sales 300,291.
|Tue.’s sales 268,428
|Tue.’s open int 1,330,004,
|up 23,003
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|375
|376¼
|363½
|372¾
|—3
|May
|371
|375¾
|365½
|374½
|+½
|Est. sales 644.
|Tue.’s sales 244
|Tue.’s open int 3,271,
|up 117
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1271½
|1275¼
|1268
|1270
|—4
|Mar
|1273½
|1280
|1265¾
|1277¼
|+3¾
|May
|1280½
|1288½
|1274
|1286
|+5
|Jul
|1287
|1294¾
|1280½
|1291¾
|+5¼
|Aug
|1268½
|1277½
|1264¼
|1274¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|1235¼
|1243¾
|1231
|1240¾
|+5½
|Nov
|1222
|1230½
|1217½
|1225¾
|+3¾
|Jan
|1231¾
|1238
|1226¼
|1233¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|1227¾
|1234½
|1225½
|1234½
|+6
|May
|1230½
|1235¼
|1230½
|1235¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|1239½
|1240¾
|1239½
|1240¾
|+5
|Nov
|1200
|1203
|1197½
|1197½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 208,896.
|Tue.’s sales 195,705
|Tue.’s open int 639,490,
|up 12,170
