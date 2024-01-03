Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 608 609¾ 598¼ 601 —5¾
May 620¾ 622½ 611¼ 614¼ —5
Jul 628¼ 629¼ 620¼ 623¼ —3
Sep 639¼ 639¼ 632½ 635¼ —2½
Dec 653¼ 653¼ 646½ 649¼ —2¼
Mar 662¼ 662¼ 659½ 660½ —2¼
May 664¾ 665½ 663½ 665 —1¾
Jul 656 658¼ 656 658¼ —2½
Est. sales 102,043. Tue.’s sales 96,195
Tue.’s open int 366,307, up 6,372
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 464¾ 466 461¾ 465¾ +2
May 477¾ 478¾ 475¼ 478½ +1½
Jul 488¼ 489¼ 486 488¾ +1
Sep 492 492¾ 490 492¼
Dec 499 500 497¼ 499¼ +1
Mar 509 510¾ 508¼ 510¼ +1
May 515½ 516¼ 514 514¾
Jul 516 517 514½ 516 +1
Sep 498¼ 499¼ 498¼ 499¼ ¼
Dec 497 498¾ 497 497¼
Mar 503 503 503 503 ¾
Sep 507¼ 507¼ 497½ 497½ +3
Dec 490¼ 490¼ 489 489 —3¼
Est. sales 300,291. Tue.’s sales 268,428
Tue.’s open int 1,330,004, up 23,003
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 375 376¼ 363½ 372¾ —3
May 371 375¾ 365½ 374½
Est. sales 644. Tue.’s sales 244
Tue.’s open int 3,271, up 117
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1271½ 1275¼ 1268 1270 —4
Mar 1273½ 1280 1265¾ 1277¼ +3¾
May 1280½ 1288½ 1274 1286 +5
Jul 1287 1294¾ 1280½ 1291¾ +5¼
Aug 1268½ 1277½ 1264¼ 1274¼ +5¼
Sep 1235¼ 1243¾ 1231 1240¾ +5½
Nov 1222 1230½ 1217½ 1225¾ +3¾
Jan 1231¾ 1238 1226¼ 1233¾ +3¾
Mar 1227¾ 1234½ 1225½ 1234½ +6
May 1230½ 1235¼ 1230½ 1235¼ +4¾
Jul 1239½ 1240¾ 1239½ 1240¾ +5
Nov 1200 1203 1197½ 1197½ +2¼
Est. sales 208,896. Tue.’s sales 195,705
Tue.’s open int 639,490, up 12,170

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up