CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 608 609¾ 598¼ 601 —5¾ May 620¾ 622½ 611¼ 614¼ —5 Jul 628¼ 629¼ 620¼ 623¼ —3 Sep 639¼ 639¼ 632½ 635¼ —2½ Dec 653¼ 653¼ 646½ 649¼ —2¼ Mar 662¼ 662¼ 659½ 660½ —2¼ May 664¾ 665½ 663½ 665 —1¾ Jul 656 658¼ 656 658¼ —2½ Est. sales 102,043. Tue.’s sales 96,195 Tue.’s open int 366,307, up 6,372 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 464¾ 466 461¾ 465¾ +2 May 477¾ 478¾ 475¼ 478½ +1½ Jul 488¼ 489¼ 486 488¾ +1 Sep 492 492¾ 490 492¼ +¾ Dec 499 500 497¼ 499¼ +1 Mar 509 510¾ 508¼ 510¼ +1 May 515½ 516¼ 514 514¾ +¼ Jul 516 517 514½ 516 +1 Sep 498¼ 499¼ 498¼ 499¼ — ¼ Dec 497 498¾ 497 497¼ Mar 503 503 503 503 — ¾ Sep 507¼ 507¼ 497½ 497½ +3 Dec 490¼ 490¼ 489 489 —3¼ Est. sales 300,291. Tue.’s sales 268,428 Tue.’s open int 1,330,004, up 23,003 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 375 376¼ 363½ 372¾ —3 May 371 375¾ 365½ 374½ +½ Est. sales 644. Tue.’s sales 244 Tue.’s open int 3,271, up 117 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1271½ 1275¼ 1268 1270 —4 Mar 1273½ 1280 1265¾ 1277¼ +3¾ May 1280½ 1288½ 1274 1286 +5 Jul 1287 1294¾ 1280½ 1291¾ +5¼ Aug 1268½ 1277½ 1264¼ 1274¼ +5¼ Sep 1235¼ 1243¾ 1231 1240¾ +5½ Nov 1222 1230½ 1217½ 1225¾ +3¾ Jan 1231¾ 1238 1226¼ 1233¾ +3¾ Mar 1227¾ 1234½ 1225½ 1234½ +6 May 1230½ 1235¼ 1230½ 1235¼ +4¾ Jul 1239½ 1240¾ 1239½ 1240¾ +5 Nov 1200 1203 1197½ 1197½ +2¼ Est. sales 208,896. Tue.’s sales 195,705 Tue.’s open int 639,490, up 12,170

