The Associated Press

January 2, 2024, 2:03 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 628¾ 628¾ 604¾ 605¼ —22¾
May 640 640 617½ 618 —21½
Jul 646¼ 646¼ 625 625½ —20¼
Sep 656¼ 656½ 636¼ 636¾ —19½
Dec 666 667¾ 650 650½ —18½
Mar 675¼ 677¾ 661¼ 661¼ —18
May 672 672 666¾ 666¾ —15½
Jul 664¾ 664¾ 661½ 661½ —13¼
Est. sales 62,089. Fri.’s sales 51,826
Fri.’s open int 359,935, up 2,713
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 470½ 470¾ 462½ 463 —8¼
May 483 483¾ 475¾ 476 —8
Jul 493¼ 493¾ 486¼ 486½ —7½
Sep 496¾ 496¾ 490 490¾ —6¼
Dec 501¼ 502¼ 496½ 497¼ —6¼
Mar 512 512½ 507½ 508¼ —6
May 516¾ 516¾ 513 513½ —6¼
Jul 516¾ 517½ 513¾ 514¾ —5½
Sep 502 502 498½ 499¼ —6½
Dec 502½ 502½ 496 497 —7¼
Mar 504 504 502 503 —11¼
Dec 492¾ 492¾ 491½ 491½ —5½
Est. sales 173,699. Fri.’s sales 156,505
Fri.’s open int 1,307,001, up 14,612
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 386 386 370¾ 372¾ —13
May 383¾ 383¾ 373½ 373½ —8¼
Est. sales 384. Fri.’s sales 255
Fri.’s open int 3,154
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1289½ 1289½ 1266 1275¼ —18¼
Mar 1290½ 1290¾ 1267¼ 1274 —24
May 1300 1300 1274¾ 1281¾ —25½
Jul 1305¼ 1305¼ 1280¼ 1287½ —25½
Aug 1288¼ 1288¼ 1262¾ 1270 —24¾
Sep 1249¼ 1249¼ 1228¼ 1235½ —24¼
Nov 1237 1237 1215¼ 1221½ —24¼
Jan 1243½ 1243½ 1224¼ 1229¾ —23
Mar 1240 1240 1223½ 1227½ —23½
May 1249¾ 1249¾ 1226¾ 1228½ —24
Jul 1238¼ 1238¼ 1230½ 1230½ —27¼
Nov 1203¾ 1203¾ 1190¾ 1194 —23¾
Est. sales 150,776. Fri.’s sales 139,204
Fri.’s open int 627,320, up 7,707

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

