CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|628¾
|628¾
|604¾
|605¼
|—22¾
|May
|640
|640
|617½
|618
|—21½
|Jul
|646¼
|646¼
|625
|625½
|—20¼
|Sep
|656¼
|656½
|636¼
|636¾
|—19½
|Dec
|666
|667¾
|650
|650½
|—18½
|Mar
|675¼
|677¾
|661¼
|661¼
|—18
|May
|672
|672
|666¾
|666¾
|—15½
|Jul
|664¾
|664¾
|661½
|661½
|—13¼
|Est. sales 62,089.
|Fri.’s sales 51,826
|Fri.’s open int 359,935,
|up 2,713
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|470½
|470¾
|462½
|463
|—8¼
|May
|483
|483¾
|475¾
|476
|—8
|Jul
|493¼
|493¾
|486¼
|486½
|—7½
|Sep
|496¾
|496¾
|490
|490¾
|—6¼
|Dec
|501¼
|502¼
|496½
|497¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|512
|512½
|507½
|508¼
|—6
|May
|516¾
|516¾
|513
|513½
|—6¼
|Jul
|516¾
|517½
|513¾
|514¾
|—5½
|Sep
|502
|502
|498½
|499¼
|—6½
|Dec
|502½
|502½
|496
|497
|—7¼
|Mar
|504
|504
|502
|503
|—11¼
|Dec
|492¾
|492¾
|491½
|491½
|—5½
|Est. sales 173,699.
|Fri.’s sales 156,505
|Fri.’s open int 1,307,001,
|up 14,612
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|386
|386
|370¾
|372¾
|—13
|May
|383¾
|383¾
|373½
|373½
|—8¼
|Est. sales 384.
|Fri.’s sales 255
|Fri.’s open int 3,154
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1289½
|1289½
|1266
|1275¼
|—18¼
|Mar
|1290½
|1290¾
|1267¼
|1274
|—24
|May
|1300
|1300
|1274¾
|1281¾
|—25½
|Jul
|1305¼
|1305¼
|1280¼
|1287½
|—25½
|Aug
|1288¼
|1288¼
|1262¾
|1270
|—24¾
|Sep
|1249¼
|1249¼
|1228¼
|1235½
|—24¼
|Nov
|1237
|1237
|1215¼
|1221½
|—24¼
|Jan
|1243½
|1243½
|1224¼
|1229¾
|—23
|Mar
|1240
|1240
|1223½
|1227½
|—23½
|May
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1226¾
|1228½
|—24
|Jul
|1238¼
|1238¼
|1230½
|1230½
|—27¼
|Nov
|1203¾
|1203¾
|1190¾
|1194
|—23¾
|Est. sales 150,776.
|Fri.’s sales 139,204
|Fri.’s open int 627,320,
|up 7,707
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.