CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 628¾ 628¾ 604¾ 605¼ —22¾ May 640 640 617½ 618 —21½ Jul 646¼ 646¼ 625 625½ —20¼ Sep 656¼ 656½ 636¼ 636¾ —19½ Dec 666 667¾ 650 650½ —18½ Mar 675¼ 677¾ 661¼ 661¼ —18 May 672 672 666¾ 666¾ —15½ Jul 664¾ 664¾ 661½ 661½ —13¼ Est. sales 62,089. Fri.’s sales 51,826 Fri.’s open int 359,935, up 2,713 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 470½ 470¾ 462½ 463 —8¼ May 483 483¾ 475¾ 476 —8 Jul 493¼ 493¾ 486¼ 486½ —7½ Sep 496¾ 496¾ 490 490¾ —6¼ Dec 501¼ 502¼ 496½ 497¼ —6¼ Mar 512 512½ 507½ 508¼ —6 May 516¾ 516¾ 513 513½ —6¼ Jul 516¾ 517½ 513¾ 514¾ —5½ Sep 502 502 498½ 499¼ —6½ Dec 502½ 502½ 496 497 —7¼ Mar 504 504 502 503 —11¼ Dec 492¾ 492¾ 491½ 491½ —5½ Est. sales 173,699. Fri.’s sales 156,505 Fri.’s open int 1,307,001, up 14,612 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 386 386 370¾ 372¾ —13 May 383¾ 383¾ 373½ 373½ —8¼ Est. sales 384. Fri.’s sales 255 Fri.’s open int 3,154 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1289½ 1289½ 1266 1275¼ —18¼ Mar 1290½ 1290¾ 1267¼ 1274 —24 May 1300 1300 1274¾ 1281¾ —25½ Jul 1305¼ 1305¼ 1280¼ 1287½ —25½ Aug 1288¼ 1288¼ 1262¾ 1270 —24¾ Sep 1249¼ 1249¼ 1228¼ 1235½ —24¼ Nov 1237 1237 1215¼ 1221½ —24¼ Jan 1243½ 1243½ 1224¼ 1229¾ —23 Mar 1240 1240 1223½ 1227½ —23½ May 1249¾ 1249¾ 1226¾ 1228½ —24 Jul 1238¼ 1238¼ 1230½ 1230½ —27¼ Nov 1203¾ 1203¾ 1190¾ 1194 —23¾ Est. sales 150,776. Fri.’s sales 139,204 Fri.’s open int 627,320, up 7,707

