Potlatch: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported a loss of $140,000 in its…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported a loss of $140,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $254.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.1 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.