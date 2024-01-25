Popular: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net…

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94.2 million.

The bank, based in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $702.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $539.9 million, or $7.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.78 billion.

Popular shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPOP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.