Ponce Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Tuesday reported net income of $518,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Bronx, New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.4 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $75.5 million.

