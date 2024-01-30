Polaris Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $103.4 million. On…

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $103.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.67 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502.8 million, or $8.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.

