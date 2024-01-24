Plexus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.2 million in its…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported profit of $29.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $982.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $930 million to $970 million for the fiscal second quarter.

