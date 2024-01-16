Pinnacle Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $95…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $95 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $723.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $396.3 million, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $562.2 million, or $7.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.