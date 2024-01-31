Phillips 66: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.26 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $2.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.02 billion, or $15.48 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.