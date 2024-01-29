Philips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported earnings of $42 million in its fourth…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported earnings of $42 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $5.45 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $504.3 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $19.66 billion.

