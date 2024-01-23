P&G: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.47 billion.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.47 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $21.44 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.55 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.37 to $6.43 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.