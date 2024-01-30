Pfizer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.37 billion in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.37 billion in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.36 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $58.5 billion to $61.5 billion.

