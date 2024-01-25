Peoples Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.6…

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $43.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.4 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $100.9 million.

