Penns Woods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Monday reported net income of $5.6…

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Monday reported net income of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $28.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.6 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $63.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.