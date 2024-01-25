Peapack-Gladstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Thursday reported net income of $8.6 million…

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.3 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.9 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $229.7 million.

