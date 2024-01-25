PCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, missing Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $30.7 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.2 million.
