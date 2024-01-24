Pathward: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $27.7 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $162.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

Pathward expects full-year earnings to be $6.20 to $6.70 per share.

Pathward shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.90, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.