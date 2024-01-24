Live Radio
Parke Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 8:46 AM

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Wednesday reported net income of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Washington Township, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $31.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $70.9 million.

