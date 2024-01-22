Park National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $24.5 million…

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported net income of $24.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $140.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $110.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.7 million, or $7.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $465.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRK

