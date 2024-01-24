Packaging Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $189.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.10. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The maker of containerboard and corrugated packaging products posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $765.2 million, or $8.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.