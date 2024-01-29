Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Monday reported a loss of $135.4…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Monday reported a loss of $135.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.9 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $451.1 million.

