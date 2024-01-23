Paccar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $2.70.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $9.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.59 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 billion, or $8.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.32 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.