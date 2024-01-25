OSI: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $36.6…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $36.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $373.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.