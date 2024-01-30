Oshkosh: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150.8 million. On…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $598 million, or $9.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.66 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $10.25 per share, with revenue expected to be $10.4 billion.

