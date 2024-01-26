Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q2…

Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 26, 2024, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Friday reported a loss of $256,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OROXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OROXF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up