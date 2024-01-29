CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601¼
|601¾
|587½
|592¼
|—8
|May
|611¾
|612
|597¾
|602½
|—8¼
|Jul
|617½
|617½
|603
|607½
|—8¾
|Sep
|627
|627
|614
|617½
|—8¾
|Dec
|634¾
|636
|628
|632
|—8½
|Mar
|644¼
|645
|642
|643½
|—10¼
|May
|653¾
|653¾
|647½
|647½
|—12¾
|Jul
|642½
|642½
|641
|641
|—14
|Est. sales 36,392.
|Fri.’s sales 111,156
|Fri.’s open int 407,230,
|up 6,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|446¼
|447½
|437½
|439½
|—6¾
|May
|455¾
|456¾
|447½
|449¾
|—6
|Jul
|463½
|464½
|456½
|458¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|469
|469½
|462½
|464¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|476
|477½
|471¼
|472¾
|—3½
|Mar
|487¾
|488
|482¾
|484
|—3½
|May
|493
|493
|488¾
|489
|—4¼
|Jul
|494¼
|494¼
|491¼
|491¼
|—4
|Sep
|481½
|481½
|479¾
|480¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|483
|483¼
|480¼
|482
|—1¾
|Dec
|471
|473
|469½
|473
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 165,260.
|Fri.’s sales 227,683
|Fri.’s open int 1,592,162,
|up 2,570
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|364½
|365¾
|361
|363½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|361
|365
|361
|365
|—5¾
|Est. sales 93.
|Fri.’s sales 320
|Fri.’s open int 3,449
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1210¾
|1212½
|1194¼
|1199¾
|—9½
|May
|1218½
|1219¾
|1203½
|1209
|—7¼
|Jul
|1225½
|1227½
|1212¼
|1218½
|—5½
|Aug
|1212¼
|1214¾
|1201½
|1207½
|—5¼
|Sep
|1188¼
|1190¾
|1178
|1184
|—5½
|Nov
|1185½
|1187
|1173¼
|1180¼
|—4¾
|Jan
|1195¾
|1196¼
|1184
|1191
|—3½
|Mar
|1194½
|1194½
|1183¼
|1190¼
|—2¾
|May
|1195¼
|1195¼
|1188¾
|1190
|—5
|Jul
|1196
|1196
|1191½
|1194¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|1155
|1156½
|1149
|1155¼
|Est. sales 177,716.
|Fri.’s sales 209,344
|Fri.’s open int 733,628,
|up 6,902
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.13
|47.14
|45.71
|45.84
|—1.09
|May
|47.70
|47.70
|46.31
|46.44
|—1.05
|Jul
|47.87
|47.87
|46.59
|46.71
|—.97
|Aug
|47.49
|47.49
|46.37
|46.47
|—.92
|Sep
|47.03
|47.16
|46.09
|46.16
|—.88
|Oct
|46.75
|46.76
|45.75
|45.86
|—.82
|Dec
|46.72
|46.72
|45.72
|45.82
|—.80
|Jan
|46.54
|46.54
|45.83
|45.86
|—.79
|Mar
|46.15
|46.15
|45.84
|45.84
|—.80
|May
|46.00
|46.00
|45.92
|45.93
|—.75
|Jul
|46.02
|46.02
|45.97
|45.97
|—.73
|Aug
|45.75
|45.75
|45.75
|45.75
|—.71
|Sep
|45.50
|45.50
|45.50
|45.50
|—.68
|Est. sales 59,600.
|Fri.’s sales 113,704
|Fri.’s open int 581,577,
|up 2,375
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|349.90
|353.90
|346.20
|353.80
|+4.80
|May
|350.50
|353.30
|347.40
|353.20
|+3.00
|Jul
|355.00
|356.80
|351.30
|356.70
|+2.40
|Aug
|354.90
|357.30
|352.10
|357.30
|+2.20
|Sep
|354.20
|356.80
|351.60
|356.80
|+2.40
|Oct
|352.10
|354.60
|349.60
|354.30
|+2.10
|Dec
|353.40
|356.10
|350.80
|355.90
|+2.30
|Jan
|354.20
|354.90
|351.20
|354.60
|+.80
|Mar
|353.40
|355.20
|350.00
|355.20
|+2.60
|May
|353.30
|354.10
|353.30
|354.10
|+1.60
|Jul
|352.40
|352.40
|352.40
|352.40
|—1.50
|Est. sales 79,373.
|Fri.’s sales 151,267
|Fri.’s open int 483,650,
|up 3,116
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.