CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601¼ 601¾ 587½ 592¼ —8 May 611¾ 612 597¾ 602½ —8¼ Jul 617½ 617½ 603 607½ —8¾ Sep 627 627 614 617½ —8¾ Dec 634¾ 636 628 632 —8½ Mar 644¼ 645 642 643½ —10¼ May 653¾ 653¾ 647½ 647½ —12¾ Jul 642½ 642½ 641 641 —14 Est. sales 36,392. Fri.’s sales 111,156 Fri.’s open int 407,230, up 6,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 446¼ 447½ 437½ 439½ —6¾ May 455¾ 456¾ 447½ 449¾ —6 Jul 463½ 464½ 456½ 458¼ —5¼ Sep 469 469½ 462½ 464¼ —4¼ Dec 476 477½ 471¼ 472¾ —3½ Mar 487¾ 488 482¾ 484 —3½ May 493 493 488¾ 489 —4¼ Jul 494¼ 494¼ 491¼ 491¼ —4 Sep 481½ 481½ 479¾ 480¼ —3¼ Dec 483 483¼ 480¼ 482 —1¾ Dec 471 473 469½ 473 — ¼ Est. sales 165,260. Fri.’s sales 227,683 Fri.’s open int 1,592,162, up 2,570 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 364½ 365¾ 361 363½ — ¼ Dec 361 365 361 365 —5¾ Est. sales 93. Fri.’s sales 320 Fri.’s open int 3,449 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1210¾ 1212½ 1194¼ 1199¾ —9½ May 1218½ 1219¾ 1203½ 1209 —7¼ Jul 1225½ 1227½ 1212¼ 1218½ —5½ Aug 1212¼ 1214¾ 1201½ 1207½ —5¼ Sep 1188¼ 1190¾ 1178 1184 —5½ Nov 1185½ 1187 1173¼ 1180¼ —4¾ Jan 1195¾ 1196¼ 1184 1191 —3½ Mar 1194½ 1194½ 1183¼ 1190¼ —2¾ May 1195¼ 1195¼ 1188¾ 1190 —5 Jul 1196 1196 1191½ 1194¼ —5¾ Nov 1155 1156½ 1149 1155¼ Est. sales 177,716. Fri.’s sales 209,344 Fri.’s open int 733,628, up 6,902 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.13 47.14 45.71 45.84 —1.09 May 47.70 47.70 46.31 46.44 —1.05 Jul 47.87 47.87 46.59 46.71 —.97 Aug 47.49 47.49 46.37 46.47 —.92 Sep 47.03 47.16 46.09 46.16 —.88 Oct 46.75 46.76 45.75 45.86 —.82 Dec 46.72 46.72 45.72 45.82 —.80 Jan 46.54 46.54 45.83 45.86 —.79 Mar 46.15 46.15 45.84 45.84 —.80 May 46.00 46.00 45.92 45.93 —.75 Jul 46.02 46.02 45.97 45.97 —.73 Aug 45.75 45.75 45.75 45.75 —.71 Sep 45.50 45.50 45.50 45.50 —.68 Est. sales 59,600. Fri.’s sales 113,704 Fri.’s open int 581,577, up 2,375 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 349.90 353.90 346.20 353.80 +4.80 May 350.50 353.30 347.40 353.20 +3.00 Jul 355.00 356.80 351.30 356.70 +2.40 Aug 354.90 357.30 352.10 357.30 +2.20 Sep 354.20 356.80 351.60 356.80 +2.40 Oct 352.10 354.60 349.60 354.30 +2.10 Dec 353.40 356.10 350.80 355.90 +2.30 Jan 354.20 354.90 351.20 354.60 +.80 Mar 353.40 355.20 350.00 355.20 +2.60 May 353.30 354.10 353.30 354.10 +1.60 Jul 352.40 352.40 352.40 352.40 —1.50 Est. sales 79,373. Fri.’s sales 151,267 Fri.’s open int 483,650, up 3,116

