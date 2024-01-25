CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 611½ 617¼ 606½ 613 +2¼ May 621¼ 626½ 616 622¼ +2 Jul 625¾ 632½ 621½ 627 +¾ Sep 637 642¼ 632 636¾ +¼ Dec 651 656¾ 645¾ 650 — ¾ Mar 669 669 659 663¼ May 666½ 667¾ 665 667¾ — ¾ Jul 657¾ 660 657¾ 660 —1½ Est. sales 50,885. Wed.’s sales 91,535 Wed.’s open int 407,914 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 451½ 453¼ 448½ 450¾ —1½ May 462 463 458¼ 460¼ —2¼ Jul 470 471 466¾ 468¾ —2 Sep 474¾ 475½ 471¼ 473 —2¼ Dec 481½ 482¼ 478¼ 479¾ —2½ Mar 492¼ 493¼ 489½ 491½ —1¾ May 498½ 498¾ 496 496¾ —2 Jul 500 500 496¾ 498¾ —1¾ Dec 487 487½ 481¾ 484¾ —3 Mar 492¼ 492¼ 492 492 —4¼ Est. sales 161,727. Wed.’s sales 272,525 Wed.’s open int 1,593,309, up 8,413 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 370¼ 360 360¾ —5 May 361 361 356½ 356½ —5¾ Est. sales 88. Wed.’s sales 363 Wed.’s open int 3,450, up 25 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1240 1247½ 1221½ 1221¾ —18½ May 1245¾ 1252¾ 1229¾ 1230 —16½ Jul 1252¼ 1258½ 1237¾ 1238 —14¾ Aug 1239½ 1244 1225¾ 1225¾ —13¾ Sep 1213½ 1216¼ 1201½ 1201½ —12¼ Nov 1208 1211½ 1196½ 1196¾ —11¼ Jan 1216¼ 1217½ 1205 1205 —11 Mar 1214½ 1214¾ 1204¼ 1205¼ —8½ May 1209 1209 1205¾ 1205¾ —10 Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1211¾ 1213¼ —7¾ Nov 1176 1176 1167 1167 —6 Est. sales 135,442. Wed.’s sales 232,686 Wed.’s open int 728,598, up 1,809 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.32 47.47 46.37 46.40 —.92 May 47.87 48.01 46.93 46.98 —.89 Jul 48.13 48.23 47.12 47.15 —.91 Aug 47.82 47.91 46.86 46.89 —.87 Sep 47.53 47.58 46.57 46.57 —.83 Oct 46.87 47.10 46.21 46.21 —.82 Dec 47.05 47.05 46.12 46.16 —.79 Jan 46.80 46.99 46.16 46.16 —.79 Mar 46.55 46.55 46.29 46.43 —.47 May 46.57 46.57 46.55 46.55 —.35 Dec 45.53 45.53 45.19 45.19 —.58 Est. sales 72,515. Wed.’s sales 142,283 Wed.’s open int 570,912, up 10,711 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 363.30 366.80 359.10 359.70 —3.60 May 363.00 366.10 359.80 360.00 —3.00 Jul 365.70 368.60 363.00 363.10 —2.70 Aug 365.70 368.20 363.00 363.30 —2.40 Sep 364.60 366.90 362.00 362.00 —2.60 Oct 362.10 363.90 359.20 359.20 —2.90 Dec 363.10 365.60 360.70 360.80 —2.80 Jan 364.40 365.10 361.60 361.90 —1.80 Mar 362.40 362.40 360.20 360.30 —1.90 May 361.80 361.80 360.80 360.80 —1.00 Jul 363.00 363.00 362.30 362.30 —.70 Sep 357.60 357.60 357.60 357.60 Est. sales 67,166. Wed.’s sales 116,011 Wed.’s open int 481,416, up 1,380

