CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|611½
|617¼
|606½
|613
|+2¼
|May
|621¼
|626½
|616
|622¼
|+2
|Jul
|625¾
|632½
|621½
|627
|+¾
|Sep
|637
|642¼
|632
|636¾
|+¼
|Dec
|651
|656¾
|645¾
|650
|—
|¾
|Mar
|669
|669
|659
|663¼
|May
|666½
|667¾
|665
|667¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|657¾
|660
|657¾
|660
|—1½
|Est. sales 50,885.
|Wed.’s sales 91,535
|Wed.’s open int 407,914
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|451½
|453¼
|448½
|450¾
|—1½
|May
|462
|463
|458¼
|460¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|470
|471
|466¾
|468¾
|—2
|Sep
|474¾
|475½
|471¼
|473
|—2¼
|Dec
|481½
|482¼
|478¼
|479¾
|—2½
|Mar
|492¼
|493¼
|489½
|491½
|—1¾
|May
|498½
|498¾
|496
|496¾
|—2
|Jul
|500
|500
|496¾
|498¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|487
|487½
|481¾
|484¾
|—3
|Mar
|492¼
|492¼
|492
|492
|—4¼
|Est. sales 161,727.
|Wed.’s sales 272,525
|Wed.’s open int 1,593,309,
|up 8,413
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|370¼
|360
|360¾
|—5
|May
|361
|361
|356½
|356½
|—5¾
|Est. sales 88.
|Wed.’s sales 363
|Wed.’s open int 3,450,
|up 25
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1240
|1247½
|1221½
|1221¾
|—18½
|May
|1245¾
|1252¾
|1229¾
|1230
|—16½
|Jul
|1252¼
|1258½
|1237¾
|1238
|—14¾
|Aug
|1239½
|1244
|1225¾
|1225¾
|—13¾
|Sep
|1213½
|1216¼
|1201½
|1201½
|—12¼
|Nov
|1208
|1211½
|1196½
|1196¾
|—11¼
|Jan
|1216¼
|1217½
|1205
|1205
|—11
|Mar
|1214½
|1214¾
|1204¼
|1205¼
|—8½
|May
|1209
|1209
|1205¾
|1205¾
|—10
|Jul
|1214¾
|1214¾
|1211¾
|1213¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1176
|1176
|1167
|1167
|—6
|Est. sales 135,442.
|Wed.’s sales 232,686
|Wed.’s open int 728,598,
|up 1,809
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.32
|47.47
|46.37
|46.40
|—.92
|May
|47.87
|48.01
|46.93
|46.98
|—.89
|Jul
|48.13
|48.23
|47.12
|47.15
|—.91
|Aug
|47.82
|47.91
|46.86
|46.89
|—.87
|Sep
|47.53
|47.58
|46.57
|46.57
|—.83
|Oct
|46.87
|47.10
|46.21
|46.21
|—.82
|Dec
|47.05
|47.05
|46.12
|46.16
|—.79
|Jan
|46.80
|46.99
|46.16
|46.16
|—.79
|Mar
|46.55
|46.55
|46.29
|46.43
|—.47
|May
|46.57
|46.57
|46.55
|46.55
|—.35
|Dec
|45.53
|45.53
|45.19
|45.19
|—.58
|Est. sales 72,515.
|Wed.’s sales 142,283
|Wed.’s open int 570,912,
|up 10,711
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|363.30
|366.80
|359.10
|359.70
|—3.60
|May
|363.00
|366.10
|359.80
|360.00
|—3.00
|Jul
|365.70
|368.60
|363.00
|363.10
|—2.70
|Aug
|365.70
|368.20
|363.00
|363.30
|—2.40
|Sep
|364.60
|366.90
|362.00
|362.00
|—2.60
|Oct
|362.10
|363.90
|359.20
|359.20
|—2.90
|Dec
|363.10
|365.60
|360.70
|360.80
|—2.80
|Jan
|364.40
|365.10
|361.60
|361.90
|—1.80
|Mar
|362.40
|362.40
|360.20
|360.30
|—1.90
|May
|361.80
|361.80
|360.80
|360.80
|—1.00
|Jul
|363.00
|363.00
|362.30
|362.30
|—.70
|Sep
|357.60
|357.60
|357.60
|357.60
|Est. sales 67,166.
|Wed.’s sales 116,011
|Wed.’s open int 481,416,
|up 1,380
