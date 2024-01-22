CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 593½ 596¾ 587 592 —1¼ May 604 606¾ 597¾ 602½ —1 Jul 610¼ 613 604 609 — ¾ Sep 622¾ 624½ 615½ 620½ — ½ Dec 637½ 638 630¾ 635½ — ¾ Mar 651 651¼ 644¾ 651¼ +1¼ Est. sales 23,520. Fri.’s sales 82,443 Fri.’s open int 409,549 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 445½ 448 444¼ 444¼ —1¼ May 455½ 458 454½ 454¾ —1¼ Jul 464 466¼ 463 463¼ —1 Sep 468¾ 470½ 467½ 467½ —1¼ Dec 476 477¾ 474½ 475 —1 Mar 487½ 489 486 486¾ — ½ May 492½ 493¾ 492¼ 492¼ — ½ Jul 495½ 495½ 495½ 495½ +1¼ Dec 480¾ 482 480¼ 481 Dec 468¼ 468¼ 468 468 —2½ Est. sales 71,115. Fri.’s sales 259,493 Fri.’s open int 1,565,508, up 23,321 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 379¾ 385 376¼ 379 — ¾ May 370¾ 370¾ 370¾ 370¾ —5¼ Est. sales 184. Fri.’s sales 563 Fri.’s open int 3,423 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1216¾ 1221½ 1209½ 1216¾ +3½ May 1225¾ 1231 1219½ 1226½ +3½ Jul 1235 1239¾ 1228¼ 1236 +4 Aug 1224¼ 1228 1217¼ 1224¼ +3¼ Sep 1202¼ 1203¾ 1193¼ 1199¼ +2 Nov 1192½ 1198¼ 1187 1193 +1¾ Jan 1204¼ 1205¾ 1197 1202 +2½ Mar 1200¾ 1201½ 1193¼ 1201¼ +4¼ May 1194¾ 1202 1194¾ 1202 +3¼ Jul 1207 1207 1206 1206 +1¾ Nov 1164 1164 1155 1161½ +3¼ Est. sales 74,765. Fri.’s sales 175,943 Fri.’s open int 703,990, up 8,750 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 46.77 47.80 46.77 47.69 +.79 May 47.29 48.26 47.29 48.15 +.75 Jul 47.56 48.43 47.56 48.33 +.70 Aug 47.36 48.13 47.35 48.08 +.70 Sep 47.00 47.75 47.00 47.73 +.68 Oct 46.68 47.32 46.68 47.29 +.63 Dec 46.53 47.24 46.50 47.17 +.63 Jan 46.55 47.13 46.55 47.12 +.63 Mar 46.48 46.79 46.48 46.75 +.34 Est. sales 41,334. Fri.’s sales 146,332 Fri.’s open int 557,837, up 16,092 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 356.50 358.00 351.40 353.00 —3.50 May 356.70 358.10 352.40 353.60 —2.60 Jul 359.80 361.00 355.90 356.70 —2.50 Aug 360.40 361.40 356.60 357.40 —2.40 Sep 359.80 360.30 355.70 356.60 —2.30 Oct 356.90 357.20 353.30 354.30 —2.00 Dec 358.30 359.00 354.70 355.90 —1.90 Jan 358.90 359.00 355.40 356.00 —2.00 Mar 357.90 357.90 354.00 355.10 —1.40 May 353.60 354.90 353.60 354.90 —1.40 Jul 358.50 358.50 356.20 356.20 —1.60 Est. sales 68,148. Fri.’s sales 174,730 Fri.’s open int 473,003

