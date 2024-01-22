CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|593½
|596¾
|587
|592
|—1¼
|May
|604
|606¾
|597¾
|602½
|—1
|Jul
|610¼
|613
|604
|609
|—
|¾
|Sep
|622¾
|624½
|615½
|620½
|—
|½
|Dec
|637½
|638
|630¾
|635½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|651
|651¼
|644¾
|651¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 23,520.
|Fri.’s sales 82,443
|Fri.’s open int 409,549
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|445½
|448
|444¼
|444¼
|—1¼
|May
|455½
|458
|454½
|454¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|464
|466¼
|463
|463¼
|—1
|Sep
|468¾
|470½
|467½
|467½
|—1¼
|Dec
|476
|477¾
|474½
|475
|—1
|Mar
|487½
|489
|486
|486¾
|—
|½
|May
|492½
|493¾
|492¼
|492¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|495½
|495½
|495½
|495½
|+1¼
|Dec
|480¾
|482
|480¼
|481
|Dec
|468¼
|468¼
|468
|468
|—2½
|Est. sales 71,115.
|Fri.’s sales 259,493
|Fri.’s open int 1,565,508,
|up 23,321
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379¾
|385
|376¼
|379
|—
|¾
|May
|370¾
|370¾
|370¾
|370¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 184.
|Fri.’s sales 563
|Fri.’s open int 3,423
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1216¾
|1221½
|1209½
|1216¾
|+3½
|May
|1225¾
|1231
|1219½
|1226½
|+3½
|Jul
|1235
|1239¾
|1228¼
|1236
|+4
|Aug
|1224¼
|1228
|1217¼
|1224¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|1202¼
|1203¾
|1193¼
|1199¼
|+2
|Nov
|1192½
|1198¼
|1187
|1193
|+1¾
|Jan
|1204¼
|1205¾
|1197
|1202
|+2½
|Mar
|1200¾
|1201½
|1193¼
|1201¼
|+4¼
|May
|1194¾
|1202
|1194¾
|1202
|+3¼
|Jul
|1207
|1207
|1206
|1206
|+1¾
|Nov
|1164
|1164
|1155
|1161½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 74,765.
|Fri.’s sales 175,943
|Fri.’s open int 703,990,
|up 8,750
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|46.77
|47.80
|46.77
|47.69
|+.79
|May
|47.29
|48.26
|47.29
|48.15
|+.75
|Jul
|47.56
|48.43
|47.56
|48.33
|+.70
|Aug
|47.36
|48.13
|47.35
|48.08
|+.70
|Sep
|47.00
|47.75
|47.00
|47.73
|+.68
|Oct
|46.68
|47.32
|46.68
|47.29
|+.63
|Dec
|46.53
|47.24
|46.50
|47.17
|+.63
|Jan
|46.55
|47.13
|46.55
|47.12
|+.63
|Mar
|46.48
|46.79
|46.48
|46.75
|+.34
|Est. sales 41,334.
|Fri.’s sales 146,332
|Fri.’s open int 557,837,
|up 16,092
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|356.50
|358.00
|351.40
|353.00
|—3.50
|May
|356.70
|358.10
|352.40
|353.60
|—2.60
|Jul
|359.80
|361.00
|355.90
|356.70
|—2.50
|Aug
|360.40
|361.40
|356.60
|357.40
|—2.40
|Sep
|359.80
|360.30
|355.70
|356.60
|—2.30
|Oct
|356.90
|357.20
|353.30
|354.30
|—2.00
|Dec
|358.30
|359.00
|354.70
|355.90
|—1.90
|Jan
|358.90
|359.00
|355.40
|356.00
|—2.00
|Mar
|357.90
|357.90
|354.00
|355.10
|—1.40
|May
|353.60
|354.90
|353.60
|354.90
|—1.40
|Jul
|358.50
|358.50
|356.20
|356.20
|—1.60
|Est. sales 68,148.
|Fri.’s sales 174,730
|Fri.’s open int 473,003
