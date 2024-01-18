CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 583½ 584¼ 573¼ 577½ —5 May 595 596 585¼ 589¼ —5¼ Jul 602 603¼ 593 597 —5 Sep 614¼ 615¼ 605¼ 608½ —5½ Dec 629¼ 630¼ 621 624 —5 Mar 641 641¼ 635 637½ —4¾ May 647½ 649 645 646½ —1½ Jul 643½ 643½ 641¾ 643½ — ¼ Sep 650 650 650 650 —1¾ Est. sales 38,058. Wed.’s sales 114,684 Wed.’s open int 403,918, up 3,593 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 442 445 436¾ 439¾ —2½ May 453¾ 456¼ 448¾ 451½ —2¼ Jul 462½ 465 457¾ 460¼ —2¼ Sep 466¾ 469¾ 463¼ 465¾ —2 Dec 474¾ 477 471 473½ —1½ Mar 485½ 487¾ 482¼ 485 —1 May 491½ 492 488 491½ — ¼ Jul 494 494 489½ 491 —2 Sep 483¼ 483¼ 479¾ 479¾ —3¼ Dec 482¾ 483½ 479½ 482¼ —1 Dec 470 470 467½ 467½ —2¾ Est. sales 140,074. Wed.’s sales 349,494 Wed.’s open int 1,529,020, up 25,198 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 355¼ 372 350 368½ +15 May 358¾ 367 358¾ 363¾ +9¼ Jul 365 365 365 365 +11 Sep 365 365 365 365 +3½ Dec 365 365½ 365 365½ Est. sales 251. Wed.’s sales 393 Wed.’s open int 3,531, up 82 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1206 1214½ 1201 1206½ +¾ May 1219¼ 1226½ 1212¾ 1217 —1¼ Jul 1230¼ 1236 1222¼ 1226¼ —2 Aug 1216¾ 1225½ 1213¼ 1216½ —1½ Sep 1195¾ 1202 1190¾ 1193½ —1¼ Nov 1189¼ 1196¾ 1185 1187½ —1½ Jan 1197¾ 1203½ 1193½ 1195½ —1¾ Mar 1197½ 1203 1192 1193 —3¼ May 1199¼ 1205¾ 1194 1194 —4¾ Jul 1204½ 1204½ 1200 1200 —4¾ Nov 1160 1162 1158 1158 —3 Est. sales 106,365. Wed.’s sales 228,207 Wed.’s open int 690,263, up 10,258 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 47.70 48.20 47.06 47.18 —.52 May 48.06 48.55 47.46 47.58 —.48 Jul 48.20 48.69 47.62 47.73 —.47 Aug 47.82 48.34 47.35 47.50 —.36 Sep 47.38 47.89 47.06 47.06 —.40 Oct 47.00 47.47 46.65 46.70 —.31 Dec 46.86 47.32 46.48 46.48 —.38 Jan 46.97 47.14 46.47 46.47 —.31 Mar 46.87 46.87 46.60 46.60 —.10 May 46.91 46.91 46.91 46.91 +.24 Est. sales 50,588. Wed.’s sales 133,751 Wed.’s open int 539,993 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 358.70 360.50 355.50 356.80 —1.90 May 356.10 357.90 354.30 355.70 —.40 Jul 358.20 360.00 356.80 358.20 +.10 Aug 358.10 359.90 357.00 358.40 +.40 Sep 356.60 358.70 356.00 357.30 +.80 Oct 354.30 356.20 353.60 355.00 +.60 Dec 356.50 357.60 354.90 356.30 +.30 Jan 356.40 357.40 355.30 355.30 —.80 Mar 355.80 356.10 354.10 356.10 +1.20 May 355.40 355.40 355.00 355.00 +.30 Est. sales 83,033. Wed.’s sales 227,500 Wed.’s open int 468,076, up 2,295

