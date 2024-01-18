CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|583½
|584¼
|573¼
|577½
|—5
|May
|595
|596
|585¼
|589¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|602
|603¼
|593
|597
|—5
|Sep
|614¼
|615¼
|605¼
|608½
|—5½
|Dec
|629¼
|630¼
|621
|624
|—5
|Mar
|641
|641¼
|635
|637½
|—4¾
|May
|647½
|649
|645
|646½
|—1½
|Jul
|643½
|643½
|641¾
|643½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|650
|650
|650
|650
|—1¾
|Est. sales 38,058.
|Wed.’s sales 114,684
|Wed.’s open int 403,918,
|up 3,593
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|442
|445
|436¾
|439¾
|—2½
|May
|453¾
|456¼
|448¾
|451½
|—2¼
|Jul
|462½
|465
|457¾
|460¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|466¾
|469¾
|463¼
|465¾
|—2
|Dec
|474¾
|477
|471
|473½
|—1½
|Mar
|485½
|487¾
|482¼
|485
|—1
|May
|491½
|492
|488
|491½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|494
|494
|489½
|491
|—2
|Sep
|483¼
|483¼
|479¾
|479¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|482¾
|483½
|479½
|482¼
|—1
|Dec
|470
|470
|467½
|467½
|—2¾
|Est. sales 140,074.
|Wed.’s sales 349,494
|Wed.’s open int 1,529,020,
|up 25,198
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|355¼
|372
|350
|368½
|+15
|May
|358¾
|367
|358¾
|363¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|365
|365
|365
|365
|+11
|Sep
|365
|365
|365
|365
|+3½
|Dec
|365
|365½
|365
|365½
|Est. sales 251.
|Wed.’s sales 393
|Wed.’s open int 3,531,
|up 82
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1206
|1214½
|1201
|1206½
|+¾
|May
|1219¼
|1226½
|1212¾
|1217
|—1¼
|Jul
|1230¼
|1236
|1222¼
|1226¼
|—2
|Aug
|1216¾
|1225½
|1213¼
|1216½
|—1½
|Sep
|1195¾
|1202
|1190¾
|1193½
|—1¼
|Nov
|1189¼
|1196¾
|1185
|1187½
|—1½
|Jan
|1197¾
|1203½
|1193½
|1195½
|—1¾
|Mar
|1197½
|1203
|1192
|1193
|—3¼
|May
|1199¼
|1205¾
|1194
|1194
|—4¾
|Jul
|1204½
|1204½
|1200
|1200
|—4¾
|Nov
|1160
|1162
|1158
|1158
|—3
|Est. sales 106,365.
|Wed.’s sales 228,207
|Wed.’s open int 690,263,
|up 10,258
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|47.70
|48.20
|47.06
|47.18
|—.52
|May
|48.06
|48.55
|47.46
|47.58
|—.48
|Jul
|48.20
|48.69
|47.62
|47.73
|—.47
|Aug
|47.82
|48.34
|47.35
|47.50
|—.36
|Sep
|47.38
|47.89
|47.06
|47.06
|—.40
|Oct
|47.00
|47.47
|46.65
|46.70
|—.31
|Dec
|46.86
|47.32
|46.48
|46.48
|—.38
|Jan
|46.97
|47.14
|46.47
|46.47
|—.31
|Mar
|46.87
|46.87
|46.60
|46.60
|—.10
|May
|46.91
|46.91
|46.91
|46.91
|+.24
|Est. sales 50,588.
|Wed.’s sales 133,751
|Wed.’s open int 539,993
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|358.70
|360.50
|355.50
|356.80
|—1.90
|May
|356.10
|357.90
|354.30
|355.70
|—.40
|Jul
|358.20
|360.00
|356.80
|358.20
|+.10
|Aug
|358.10
|359.90
|357.00
|358.40
|+.40
|Sep
|356.60
|358.70
|356.00
|357.30
|+.80
|Oct
|354.30
|356.20
|353.60
|355.00
|+.60
|Dec
|356.50
|357.60
|354.90
|356.30
|+.30
|Jan
|356.40
|357.40
|355.30
|355.30
|—.80
|Mar
|355.80
|356.10
|354.10
|356.10
|+1.20
|May
|355.40
|355.40
|355.00
|355.00
|+.30
|Est. sales 83,033.
|Wed.’s sales 227,500
|Wed.’s open int 468,076,
|up 2,295
