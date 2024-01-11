CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|610
|614¾
|605
|606¾
|—4
|May
|622
|627¼
|618¼
|619¾
|—4
|Jul
|630
|635¼
|626¼
|627¾
|—4
|Sep
|640½
|646½
|637¾
|638¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|654½
|661¼
|652¼
|653¾
|—4
|Mar
|672
|672
|666¼
|667
|—2½
|Jul
|661¾
|661¾
|661¾
|661¾
|—4¼
|Est. sales 22,813.
|Wed.’s sales 68,387
|Wed.’s open int 377,853,
|up 4,166
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|459
|461½
|455¾
|458½
|—1
|May
|470½
|473
|467¼
|470
|—1½
|Jul
|480¼
|482¾
|476¾
|479¼
|—2
|Sep
|484
|486¼
|480½
|482½
|—2½
|Dec
|490¾
|493¼
|487¼
|489¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|501
|503¾
|498¼
|500¼
|—2¾
|May
|508
|508
|505
|505
|—3¼
|Jul
|509¼
|510¼
|504¼
|506¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|492¾
|495
|490½
|492
|—2¼
|Dec
|482
|482
|480
|480
|—3¼
|Est. sales 111,243.
|Wed.’s sales 294,610
|Wed.’s open int 1,421,713,
|up 28,010
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|382¼
|388¾
|376
|387
|+1½
|May
|373¾
|381
|371¾
|381
|+3¼
|Jul
|382
|382¼
|382
|382¼
|+8½
|Est. sales 139.
|Wed.’s sales 629
|Wed.’s open int 3,379
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1234
|1235½
|1231½
|1235½
|+6¾
|Mar
|1236¼
|1249¾
|1234¼
|1237¾
|+1¼
|May
|1247½
|1259¾
|1245¾
|1248¼
|+¾
|Jul
|1255
|1267¼
|1253¼
|1255¼
|Aug
|1243¼
|1254¾
|1242½
|1243½
|Sep
|1215½
|1226½
|1215¼
|1217
|+1¼
|Nov
|1204½
|1216¾
|1204½
|1206½
|+1
|Jan
|1212¾
|1222¼
|1212¾
|1216
|+2¼
|Mar
|1212¼
|1222½
|1212¼
|1215
|+3
|May
|1217½
|1217½
|1217½
|1217½
|+2¾
|Jul
|1225½
|1225½
|1225
|1225
|+4¾
|Nov
|1175
|1182¼
|1175
|1178¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 100,135.
|Wed.’s sales 195,911
|Wed.’s open int 671,141,
|up 12,891
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|48.20
|48.87
|48.13
|48.82
|+.57
|May
|48.57
|49.20
|48.52
|49.16
|+.55
|Jul
|48.75
|49.32
|48.66
|49.26
|+.50
|Aug
|48.49
|48.99
|48.40
|48.91
|+.43
|Sep
|48.55
|48.65
|48.18
|48.65
|+.48
|Oct
|48.20
|48.28
|47.70
|48.19
|+.40
|Dec
|47.64
|48.14
|47.56
|48.07
|+.40
|Jan
|47.90
|47.96
|47.67
|47.96
|+.34
|Mar
|47.58
|47.61
|47.58
|47.61
|+.06
|Jul
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|+.24
|Est. sales 40,580.
|Wed.’s sales 114,558
|Wed.’s open int 518,997,
|up 6,540
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|366.10
|367.00
|363.50
|365.20
|+3.90
|Mar
|365.00
|368.90
|362.50
|362.70
|—1.60
|May
|364.60
|367.80
|362.00
|362.30
|—1.90
|Jul
|367.30
|370.00
|364.30
|364.60
|—2.00
|Aug
|366.70
|369.10
|363.90
|364.20
|—1.80
|Sep
|364.30
|367.10
|362.20
|362.50
|—1.70
|Oct
|361.40
|364.00
|359.10
|359.40
|—1.90
|Dec
|363.00
|365.00
|360.10
|360.50
|—2.00
|Jan
|362.40
|364.30
|361.90
|361.90
|—.30
|Mar
|362.80
|362.80
|360.60
|360.60
|—.30
|May
|362.80
|362.80
|362.30
|362.30
|+1.90
|Jul
|363.70
|363.70
|361.90
|361.90
|+.40
|Aug
|363.10
|363.10
|363.10
|363.10
|+3.80
|Sep
|360.10
|360.10
|360.10
|360.10
|+4.50
|Est. sales 68,421.
|Wed.’s sales 141,395
|Wed.’s open int 442,681,
|up 6,125
