CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 610 614¾ 605 606¾ —4 May 622 627¼ 618¼ 619¾ —4 Jul 630 635¼ 626¼ 627¾ —4 Sep 640½ 646½ 637¾ 638¾ —4¾ Dec 654½ 661¼ 652¼ 653¾ —4 Mar 672 672 666¼ 667 —2½ Jul 661¾ 661¾ 661¾ 661¾ —4¼ Est. sales 22,813. Wed.’s sales 68,387 Wed.’s open int 377,853, up 4,166 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 459 461½ 455¾ 458½ —1 May 470½ 473 467¼ 470 —1½ Jul 480¼ 482¾ 476¾ 479¼ —2 Sep 484 486¼ 480½ 482½ —2½ Dec 490¾ 493¼ 487¼ 489¼ —2¾ Mar 501 503¾ 498¼ 500¼ —2¾ May 508 508 505 505 —3¼ Jul 509¼ 510¼ 504¼ 506¾ —2¼ Dec 492¾ 495 490½ 492 —2¼ Dec 482 482 480 480 —3¼ Est. sales 111,243. Wed.’s sales 294,610 Wed.’s open int 1,421,713, up 28,010 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 382¼ 388¾ 376 387 +1½ May 373¾ 381 371¾ 381 +3¼ Jul 382 382¼ 382 382¼ +8½ Est. sales 139. Wed.’s sales 629 Wed.’s open int 3,379 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1234 1235½ 1231½ 1235½ +6¾ Mar 1236¼ 1249¾ 1234¼ 1237¾ +1¼ May 1247½ 1259¾ 1245¾ 1248¼ +¾ Jul 1255 1267¼ 1253¼ 1255¼ Aug 1243¼ 1254¾ 1242½ 1243½ Sep 1215½ 1226½ 1215¼ 1217 +1¼ Nov 1204½ 1216¾ 1204½ 1206½ +1 Jan 1212¾ 1222¼ 1212¾ 1216 +2¼ Mar 1212¼ 1222½ 1212¼ 1215 +3 May 1217½ 1217½ 1217½ 1217½ +2¾ Jul 1225½ 1225½ 1225 1225 +4¾ Nov 1175 1182¼ 1175 1178¾ +1¼ Est. sales 100,135. Wed.’s sales 195,911 Wed.’s open int 671,141, up 12,891 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 48.20 48.87 48.13 48.82 +.57 May 48.57 49.20 48.52 49.16 +.55 Jul 48.75 49.32 48.66 49.26 +.50 Aug 48.49 48.99 48.40 48.91 +.43 Sep 48.55 48.65 48.18 48.65 +.48 Oct 48.20 48.28 47.70 48.19 +.40 Dec 47.64 48.14 47.56 48.07 +.40 Jan 47.90 47.96 47.67 47.96 +.34 Mar 47.58 47.61 47.58 47.61 +.06 Jul 47.73 47.73 47.73 47.73 +.24 Est. sales 40,580. Wed.’s sales 114,558 Wed.’s open int 518,997, up 6,540 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 366.10 367.00 363.50 365.20 +3.90 Mar 365.00 368.90 362.50 362.70 —1.60 May 364.60 367.80 362.00 362.30 —1.90 Jul 367.30 370.00 364.30 364.60 —2.00 Aug 366.70 369.10 363.90 364.20 —1.80 Sep 364.30 367.10 362.20 362.50 —1.70 Oct 361.40 364.00 359.10 359.40 —1.90 Dec 363.00 365.00 360.10 360.50 —2.00 Jan 362.40 364.30 361.90 361.90 —.30 Mar 362.80 362.80 360.60 360.60 —.30 May 362.80 362.80 362.30 362.30 +1.90 Jul 363.70 363.70 361.90 361.90 +.40 Aug 363.10 363.10 363.10 363.10 +3.80 Sep 360.10 360.10 360.10 360.10 +4.50 Est. sales 68,421. Wed.’s sales 141,395 Wed.’s open int 442,681, up 6,125

