CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|617
|617¼
|593
|595¼
|—20¾
|May
|628
|628
|605½
|607¾
|—19¾
|Jul
|635
|635
|613¾
|615½
|—19½
|Sep
|641
|642¼
|625¼
|626½
|—18¾
|Dec
|654¼
|654¼
|639½
|642
|—16½
|Mar
|658¾
|658¾
|652½
|652½
|—16½
|May
|664½
|664½
|657¾
|657¾
|—14½
|Jul
|654¼
|654¼
|654¼
|654¼
|—10
|Dec
|675
|675
|675
|675
|—8¼
|Est. sales 48,411.
|Fri.’s sales 69,221
|Fri.’s open int 367,827
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|461
|462½
|452
|454¾
|—6
|May
|473¼
|474¾
|464½
|467
|—6¼
|Jul
|483
|485
|475
|477¼
|—6½
|Sep
|487
|488
|478¾
|480¾
|—6
|Dec
|494
|495
|486¼
|488¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|505
|505¼
|497
|499¼
|—5½
|May
|508¾
|508¾
|503
|503¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|510½
|511¼
|503½
|504
|—6¾
|Sep
|492¾
|492¾
|490¾
|491¼
|—3½
|Dec
|493¾
|494½
|489¼
|490
|—3½
|Mar
|500
|500
|496¼
|496¼
|—4½
|Dec
|478
|478
|478
|478
|—1¼
|Est. sales 145,327.
|Fri.’s sales 234,011
|Fri.’s open int 1,373,862,
|up 18,559
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|357
|362¾
|352¾
|355¾
|+2¾
|May
|359
|359
|354¾
|355
|+2¾
|Est. sales 181.
|Fri.’s sales 462
|Fri.’s open int 3,463,
|up 91
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1252¾
|1252¾
|1233¾
|1233¾
|—16
|Mar
|1258
|1261
|1236
|1243½
|—12¾
|May
|1266½
|1268¾
|1245¼
|1252¼
|—12
|Jul
|1271
|1274¼
|1252
|1259
|—10¾
|Aug
|1255½
|1256¼
|1236¾
|1243¼
|—10
|Sep
|1223½
|1225½
|1206
|1211½
|—10¼
|Nov
|1209½
|1212¼
|1193¼
|1199
|—9½
|Jan
|1216¼
|1218
|1202¼
|1206¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|1212
|1213
|1200½
|1202¼
|—12
|May
|1214
|1214¾
|1204¼
|1208
|—8¼
|Jul
|1214¾
|1214¾
|1210¾
|1210¾
|—10¾
|Nov
|1175
|1175
|1168¼
|1171¼
|—6
|Est. sales 110,423.
|Fri.’s sales 156,251
|Fri.’s open int 648,387,
|up 2,357
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|46.36
|46.38
|46.36
|46.38
|—.79
|Mar
|47.67
|47.88
|46.30
|46.95
|—.68
|May
|48.15
|48.28
|46.74
|47.36
|—.69
|Jul
|48.34
|48.50
|47.00
|47.58
|—.68
|Aug
|48.13
|48.29
|46.83
|47.35
|—.69
|Sep
|47.94
|48.07
|46.62
|47.09
|—.70
|Oct
|47.56
|47.65
|46.32
|46.74
|—.71
|Dec
|47.46
|47.56
|46.21
|46.65
|—.68
|Jan
|47.02
|47.02
|46.38
|46.58
|—.69
|Mar
|46.82
|46.82
|46.52
|46.52
|—.68
|May
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|46.50
|—.68
|Jul
|46.50
|46.53
|46.50
|46.53
|—.64
|Est. sales 61,803.
|Fri.’s sales 97,632
|Fri.’s open int 507,676,
|up 6,503
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|369.00
|369.20
|366.10
|366.70
|—1.90
|Mar
|369.40
|370.50
|366.20
|369.10
|—.30
|May
|370.70
|371.70
|367.70
|369.90
|—.80
|Jul
|373.60
|374.50
|370.40
|372.40
|—1.10
|Aug
|372.90
|373.10
|369.60
|371.40
|—1.00
|Sep
|370.40
|370.70
|367.30
|369.10
|—1.10
|Oct
|367.00
|367.30
|364.10
|366.00
|—1.00
|Dec
|368.00
|368.90
|365.10
|367.10
|—1.20
|Jan
|367.00
|367.10
|364.80
|366.00
|—1.90
|Mar
|364.80
|364.80
|362.90
|362.90
|—3.00
|Jul
|367.00
|367.00
|367.00
|367.00
|+.30
|Dec
|359.90
|359.90
|359.90
|359.90
|+2.40
|Est. sales 74,931.
|Fri.’s sales 151,361
|Fri.’s open int 430,126,
|up 7,696
