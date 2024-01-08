CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 617 617¼ 593 595¼ —20¾ May 628 628 605½ 607¾ —19¾ Jul 635 635 613¾ 615½ —19½ Sep 641 642¼ 625¼ 626½ —18¾ Dec 654¼ 654¼ 639½ 642 —16½ Mar 658¾ 658¾ 652½ 652½ —16½ May 664½ 664½ 657¾ 657¾ —14½ Jul 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ 654¼ —10 Dec 675 675 675 675 —8¼ Est. sales 48,411. Fri.’s sales 69,221 Fri.’s open int 367,827 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 461 462½ 452 454¾ —6 May 473¼ 474¾ 464½ 467 —6¼ Jul 483 485 475 477¼ —6½ Sep 487 488 478¾ 480¾ —6 Dec 494 495 486¼ 488¼ —5¾ Mar 505 505¼ 497 499¼ —5½ May 508¾ 508¾ 503 503¼ —6¾ Jul 510½ 511¼ 503½ 504 —6¾ Sep 492¾ 492¾ 490¾ 491¼ —3½ Dec 493¾ 494½ 489¼ 490 —3½ Mar 500 500 496¼ 496¼ —4½ Dec 478 478 478 478 —1¼ Est. sales 145,327. Fri.’s sales 234,011 Fri.’s open int 1,373,862, up 18,559 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 357 362¾ 352¾ 355¾ +2¾ May 359 359 354¾ 355 +2¾ Est. sales 181. Fri.’s sales 462 Fri.’s open int 3,463, up 91 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1252¾ 1252¾ 1233¾ 1233¾ —16 Mar 1258 1261 1236 1243½ —12¾ May 1266½ 1268¾ 1245¼ 1252¼ —12 Jul 1271 1274¼ 1252 1259 —10¾ Aug 1255½ 1256¼ 1236¾ 1243¼ —10 Sep 1223½ 1225½ 1206 1211½ —10¼ Nov 1209½ 1212¼ 1193¼ 1199 —9½ Jan 1216¼ 1218 1202¼ 1206¾ —9¾ Mar 1212 1213 1200½ 1202¼ —12 May 1214 1214¾ 1204¼ 1208 —8¼ Jul 1214¾ 1214¾ 1210¾ 1210¾ —10¾ Nov 1175 1175 1168¼ 1171¼ —6 Est. sales 110,423. Fri.’s sales 156,251 Fri.’s open int 648,387, up 2,357 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jan 46.36 46.38 46.36 46.38 —.79 Mar 47.67 47.88 46.30 46.95 —.68 May 48.15 48.28 46.74 47.36 —.69 Jul 48.34 48.50 47.00 47.58 —.68 Aug 48.13 48.29 46.83 47.35 —.69 Sep 47.94 48.07 46.62 47.09 —.70 Oct 47.56 47.65 46.32 46.74 —.71 Dec 47.46 47.56 46.21 46.65 —.68 Jan 47.02 47.02 46.38 46.58 —.69 Mar 46.82 46.82 46.52 46.52 —.68 May 46.50 46.50 46.50 46.50 —.68 Jul 46.50 46.53 46.50 46.53 —.64 Est. sales 61,803. Fri.’s sales 97,632 Fri.’s open int 507,676, up 6,503 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 369.00 369.20 366.10 366.70 —1.90 Mar 369.40 370.50 366.20 369.10 —.30 May 370.70 371.70 367.70 369.90 —.80 Jul 373.60 374.50 370.40 372.40 —1.10 Aug 372.90 373.10 369.60 371.40 —1.00 Sep 370.40 370.70 367.30 369.10 —1.10 Oct 367.00 367.30 364.10 366.00 —1.00 Dec 368.00 368.90 365.10 367.10 —1.20 Jan 367.00 367.10 364.80 366.00 —1.90 Mar 364.80 364.80 362.90 362.90 —3.00 Jul 367.00 367.00 367.00 367.00 +.30 Dec 359.90 359.90 359.90 359.90 +2.40 Est. sales 74,931. Fri.’s sales 151,361 Fri.’s open int 430,126, up 7,696

