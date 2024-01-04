CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 601½ 605¼ 591¼ 601¼ +1 May 614 616¾ 604½ 613 Jul 622¼ 625¼ 614 621¼ — ¾ Sep 636¼ 636¼ 625¾ 632¾ —1 Dec 649 649¼ 640 646½ —1½ Mar 657 660½ 652¼ 660½ +1 May 660 660¼ 660 660 —4 Est. sales 40,938. Wed.’s sales 111,597 Wed.’s open int 372,944, up 6,637 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 465 468¾ 463½ 467½ +2¼ May 477¾ 480¾ 476 480 +2 Jul 488 490½ 486¼ 489¾ +1½ Sep 490¼ 493¼ 489¼ 492½ +1¼ Dec 497¾ 500½ 496¼ 499½ +1 Mar 508½ 511 507¼ 510¾ +1¼ May 513¾ 516¼ 512¾ 516¼ +1½ Jul 515 517 513 517 +1½ Dec 496¼ 499 496¼ 498¼ +1 Mar 502¾ 504¼ 502¾ 504¼ +½ Sep 507¼ 507¼ 494½ 494½ Dec 486 486 483 485 —3¼ Est. sales 81,639. Wed.’s sales 232,903 Wed.’s open int 1,341,942, up 11,938 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 368 380 362¼ 368¼ +½ May 378¾ 378¾ 367½ 367½ —1¼ Est. sales 196. Wed.’s sales 360 Wed.’s open int 3,278, up 7 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jan 1274¼ 1274¼ 1263¼ 1270 +½ Mar 1277 1280¾ 1265 1272 —5 May 1285½ 1288¼ 1273¾ 1280½ —4½ Jul 1291½ 1294¼ 1280¼ 1287 —4 Aug 1272¾ 1274 1263¾ 1270¼ —3¼ Sep 1238½ 1239¾ 1231 1238½ —1 Nov 1225¼ 1227¾ 1217 1223 —2¼ Jan 1232¼ 1232¼ 1224½ 1231¾ —1½ Mar 1228 1230 1226¼ 1230 —1 May 1228 1228 1228 1228 —4¾ Jul 1238 1238 1238 1238 +½ Nov 1194¼ 1194¼ 1189½ 1189½ —7 Est. sales 68,729. Wed.’s sales 177,814 Wed.’s open int 643,508, up 4,018 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 48.60 48.72 48.14 48.37 —.23 May 49.00 49.11 48.52 48.75 —.24 Jul 49.24 49.26 48.75 48.96 —.24 Aug 48.86 48.86 48.56 48.76 —.19 Sep 48.60 48.60 48.25 48.52 —.13 Oct 48.16 48.18 47.92 48.13 —.13 Dec 48.06 48.09 47.72 48.00 —.12 Jan 47.78 47.78 47.73 47.73 —.31 Mar 47.80 47.80 47.64 47.64 —.29 Jul 47.63 47.63 47.63 47.63 —.26 Aug 48.15 48.15 46.75 46.75 —.89 Est. sales 27,217. Wed.’s sales 97,754 Wed.’s open int 494,396 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jan 380.90 382.70 379.00 382.70 +1.70 Mar 380.10 381.10 376.40 378.40 —2.00 May 379.10 380.00 375.90 377.80 —1.50 Jul 380.10 381.10 377.50 379.10 —1.20 Aug 378.00 379.20 375.80 377.30 —1.00 Sep 375.20 376.40 373.00 374.50 —.80 Oct 371.30 372.80 369.50 370.80 —1.00 Dec 373.10 374.40 370.90 372.50 —.90 Jan 373.60 374.00 371.30 371.30 —1.60 Mar 371.60 371.80 368.80 369.50 —1.10 May 372.10 372.30 369.50 369.50 —.40 Jul 373.50 375.60 373.50 375.60 +4.40 Aug 372.10 372.30 372.10 372.30 +3.20 Sep 370.70 372.50 370.70 372.50 +6.40 Est. sales 42,991. Wed.’s sales 127,053 Wed.’s open int 420,075

