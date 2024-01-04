CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|601½
|605¼
|591¼
|601¼
|+1
|May
|614
|616¾
|604½
|613
|Jul
|622¼
|625¼
|614
|621¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|636¼
|636¼
|625¾
|632¾
|—1
|Dec
|649
|649¼
|640
|646½
|—1½
|Mar
|657
|660½
|652¼
|660½
|+1
|May
|660
|660¼
|660
|660
|—4
|Est. sales 40,938.
|Wed.’s sales 111,597
|Wed.’s open int 372,944,
|up 6,637
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|465
|468¾
|463½
|467½
|+2¼
|May
|477¾
|480¾
|476
|480
|+2
|Jul
|488
|490½
|486¼
|489¾
|+1½
|Sep
|490¼
|493¼
|489¼
|492½
|+1¼
|Dec
|497¾
|500½
|496¼
|499½
|+1
|Mar
|508½
|511
|507¼
|510¾
|+1¼
|May
|513¾
|516¼
|512¾
|516¼
|+1½
|Jul
|515
|517
|513
|517
|+1½
|Dec
|496¼
|499
|496¼
|498¼
|+1
|Mar
|502¾
|504¼
|502¾
|504¼
|+½
|Sep
|507¼
|507¼
|494½
|494½
|Dec
|486
|486
|483
|485
|—3¼
|Est. sales 81,639.
|Wed.’s sales 232,903
|Wed.’s open int 1,341,942,
|up 11,938
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|368
|380
|362¼
|368¼
|+½
|May
|378¾
|378¾
|367½
|367½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 196.
|Wed.’s sales 360
|Wed.’s open int 3,278,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1274¼
|1274¼
|1263¼
|1270
|+½
|Mar
|1277
|1280¾
|1265
|1272
|—5
|May
|1285½
|1288¼
|1273¾
|1280½
|—4½
|Jul
|1291½
|1294¼
|1280¼
|1287
|—4
|Aug
|1272¾
|1274
|1263¾
|1270¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|1238½
|1239¾
|1231
|1238½
|—1
|Nov
|1225¼
|1227¾
|1217
|1223
|—2¼
|Jan
|1232¼
|1232¼
|1224½
|1231¾
|—1½
|Mar
|1228
|1230
|1226¼
|1230
|—1
|May
|1228
|1228
|1228
|1228
|—4¾
|Jul
|1238
|1238
|1238
|1238
|+½
|Nov
|1194¼
|1194¼
|1189½
|1189½
|—7
|Est. sales 68,729.
|Wed.’s sales 177,814
|Wed.’s open int 643,508,
|up 4,018
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|48.60
|48.72
|48.14
|48.37
|—.23
|May
|49.00
|49.11
|48.52
|48.75
|—.24
|Jul
|49.24
|49.26
|48.75
|48.96
|—.24
|Aug
|48.86
|48.86
|48.56
|48.76
|—.19
|Sep
|48.60
|48.60
|48.25
|48.52
|—.13
|Oct
|48.16
|48.18
|47.92
|48.13
|—.13
|Dec
|48.06
|48.09
|47.72
|48.00
|—.12
|Jan
|47.78
|47.78
|47.73
|47.73
|—.31
|Mar
|47.80
|47.80
|47.64
|47.64
|—.29
|Jul
|47.63
|47.63
|47.63
|47.63
|—.26
|Aug
|48.15
|48.15
|46.75
|46.75
|—.89
|Est. sales 27,217.
|Wed.’s sales 97,754
|Wed.’s open int 494,396
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|380.90
|382.70
|379.00
|382.70
|+1.70
|Mar
|380.10
|381.10
|376.40
|378.40
|—2.00
|May
|379.10
|380.00
|375.90
|377.80
|—1.50
|Jul
|380.10
|381.10
|377.50
|379.10
|—1.20
|Aug
|378.00
|379.20
|375.80
|377.30
|—1.00
|Sep
|375.20
|376.40
|373.00
|374.50
|—.80
|Oct
|371.30
|372.80
|369.50
|370.80
|—1.00
|Dec
|373.10
|374.40
|370.90
|372.50
|—.90
|Jan
|373.60
|374.00
|371.30
|371.30
|—1.60
|Mar
|371.60
|371.80
|368.80
|369.50
|—1.10
|May
|372.10
|372.30
|369.50
|369.50
|—.40
|Jul
|373.50
|375.60
|373.50
|375.60
|+4.40
|Aug
|372.10
|372.30
|372.10
|372.30
|+3.20
|Sep
|370.70
|372.50
|370.70
|372.50
|+6.40
|Est. sales 42,991.
|Wed.’s sales 127,053
|Wed.’s open int 420,075
