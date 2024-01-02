Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 2, 2024, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 628¾ 628¾ 613½ 615½ —12½
May 640 640 625¾ 627¾ —11¾
Jul 646¼ 646¼ 633 634½ —11¼
Sep 656¼ 656½ 644 645½ —10¾
Dec 666 667¾ 657 658½ —10½
Mar 675¼ 677¾ 668¾ 668¾ —10½
Est. sales 31,422. Fri.’s sales 51,826
Fri.’s open int 359,935, up 2,713
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 470½ 470¾ 465¼ 465½ —5¾
May 483 483¾ 478½ 478¾ —5¼
Jul 493¼ 493¾ 489¼ 489¼ —4¾
Sep 496¾ 496¾ 492½ 492½ —4½
Dec 501¼ 502¼ 499¼ 499¼ —4¼
Mar 512 512½ 511 511¼ —3
May 516¾ 516¾ 516¾ 516¾ —3
Jul 516¾ 517½ 516 516 —4¼
Dec 502½ 502½ 500¼ 500¼ —4
Est. sales 116,684. Fri.’s sales 156,505
Fri.’s open int 1,307,001, up 14,612
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 386 386 379½ 383 —2¾
May 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ 383¾ +2
Est. sales 76. Fri.’s sales 255
Fri.’s open int 3,154
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1289½ 1289½ 1268 1268¼ —25¼
Mar 1290½ 1290¾ 1269¾ 1270¼ —27¾
May 1300 1300 1277¾ 1278½ —28¾
Jul 1305¼ 1305¼ 1283½ 1284 —29
Aug 1288¼ 1288¼ 1266½ 1266½ —28¼
Sep 1249¼ 1249¼ 1232¾ 1232¾ —27
Nov 1237 1237 1219¼ 1219½ —26¼
Jan 1243½ 1243½ 1229 1229 —23¾
Mar 1240 1240 1227¾ 1227¾ —23¼
May 1249¾ 1249¾ 1228 1228 —24½
Jul 1238¼ 1238¼ 1236¼ 1236¼ —21½
Nov 1203¾ 1203¾ 1195½ 1195½ —22¼
Est. sales 91,444. Fri.’s sales 139,204
Fri.’s open int 627,320, up 7,707
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 47.81 47.81 46.98 47.04 —.80
Mar 47.80 47.87 47.03 47.39 —.79
May 48.20 48.27 47.48 47.80 —.77
Jul 48.71 48.71 47.83 48.15 —.70
Aug 48.28 48.28 47.71 48.04 —.62
Sep 48.21 48.21 47.50 47.77 —.64
Oct 47.62 47.62 47.15 47.41 —.58
Dec 47.48 47.48 47.02 47.22 —.61
Jan 47.17 47.20 47.02 47.20 —.54
Mar 47.53 47.53 46.95 47.20 —.46
May 46.95 46.95 46.95 46.95 —.66
Jul 46.95 46.95 46.95 46.95 —.63
Sep 46.75 46.75 46.75 46.75 —.31
Est. sales 38,942. Fri.’s sales 69,166
Fri.’s open int 488,027, up 6,316
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 386.00 386.00 380.10 380.10 —5.90
Mar 385.30 385.60 377.30 377.50 —8.50
May 384.50 384.50 377.00 377.20 —7.60
Jul 385.50 385.50 378.70 378.80 —7.20
Aug 382.80 383.60 377.00 377.00 —6.90
Sep 379.80 380.50 374.10 374.10 —6.80
Oct 376.00 376.50 370.10 370.30 —6.50
Dec 377.80 377.80 371.40 371.60 —6.70
Jan 374.60 374.90 372.50 372.50 —5.40
Mar 371.80 371.80 370.70 370.70 —5.60
Jul 373.40 373.40 373.40 373.40 —4.40
Sep 370.00 370.00 370.00 370.00 —2.70
Est. sales 51,493. Fri.’s sales 91,226
Fri.’s open int 426,765

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

