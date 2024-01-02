CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|628¾
|628¾
|613½
|615½
|—12½
|May
|640
|640
|625¾
|627¾
|—11¾
|Jul
|646¼
|646¼
|633
|634½
|—11¼
|Sep
|656¼
|656½
|644
|645½
|—10¾
|Dec
|666
|667¾
|657
|658½
|—10½
|Mar
|675¼
|677¾
|668¾
|668¾
|—10½
|Est. sales 31,422.
|Fri.’s sales 51,826
|Fri.’s open int 359,935,
|up 2,713
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|470½
|470¾
|465¼
|465½
|—5¾
|May
|483
|483¾
|478½
|478¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|493¼
|493¾
|489¼
|489¼
|—4¾
|Sep
|496¾
|496¾
|492½
|492½
|—4½
|Dec
|501¼
|502¼
|499¼
|499¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|512
|512½
|511
|511¼
|—3
|May
|516¾
|516¾
|516¾
|516¾
|—3
|Jul
|516¾
|517½
|516
|516
|—4¼
|Dec
|502½
|502½
|500¼
|500¼
|—4
|Est. sales 116,684.
|Fri.’s sales 156,505
|Fri.’s open int 1,307,001,
|up 14,612
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|386
|386
|379½
|383
|—2¾
|May
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|383¾
|+2
|Est. sales 76.
|Fri.’s sales 255
|Fri.’s open int 3,154
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1289½
|1289½
|1268
|1268¼
|—25¼
|Mar
|1290½
|1290¾
|1269¾
|1270¼
|—27¾
|May
|1300
|1300
|1277¾
|1278½
|—28¾
|Jul
|1305¼
|1305¼
|1283½
|1284
|—29
|Aug
|1288¼
|1288¼
|1266½
|1266½
|—28¼
|Sep
|1249¼
|1249¼
|1232¾
|1232¾
|—27
|Nov
|1237
|1237
|1219¼
|1219½
|—26¼
|Jan
|1243½
|1243½
|1229
|1229
|—23¾
|Mar
|1240
|1240
|1227¾
|1227¾
|—23¼
|May
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1228
|1228
|—24½
|Jul
|1238¼
|1238¼
|1236¼
|1236¼
|—21½
|Nov
|1203¾
|1203¾
|1195½
|1195½
|—22¼
|Est. sales 91,444.
|Fri.’s sales 139,204
|Fri.’s open int 627,320,
|up 7,707
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|47.81
|47.81
|46.98
|47.04
|—.80
|Mar
|47.80
|47.87
|47.03
|47.39
|—.79
|May
|48.20
|48.27
|47.48
|47.80
|—.77
|Jul
|48.71
|48.71
|47.83
|48.15
|—.70
|Aug
|48.28
|48.28
|47.71
|48.04
|—.62
|Sep
|48.21
|48.21
|47.50
|47.77
|—.64
|Oct
|47.62
|47.62
|47.15
|47.41
|—.58
|Dec
|47.48
|47.48
|47.02
|47.22
|—.61
|Jan
|47.17
|47.20
|47.02
|47.20
|—.54
|Mar
|47.53
|47.53
|46.95
|47.20
|—.46
|May
|46.95
|46.95
|46.95
|46.95
|—.66
|Jul
|46.95
|46.95
|46.95
|46.95
|—.63
|Sep
|46.75
|46.75
|46.75
|46.75
|—.31
|Est. sales 38,942.
|Fri.’s sales 69,166
|Fri.’s open int 488,027,
|up 6,316
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|386.00
|386.00
|380.10
|380.10
|—5.90
|Mar
|385.30
|385.60
|377.30
|377.50
|—8.50
|May
|384.50
|384.50
|377.00
|377.20
|—7.60
|Jul
|385.50
|385.50
|378.70
|378.80
|—7.20
|Aug
|382.80
|383.60
|377.00
|377.00
|—6.90
|Sep
|379.80
|380.50
|374.10
|374.10
|—6.80
|Oct
|376.00
|376.50
|370.10
|370.30
|—6.50
|Dec
|377.80
|377.80
|371.40
|371.60
|—6.70
|Jan
|374.60
|374.90
|372.50
|372.50
|—5.40
|Mar
|371.80
|371.80
|370.70
|370.70
|—5.60
|Jul
|373.40
|373.40
|373.40
|373.40
|—4.40
|Sep
|370.00
|370.00
|370.00
|370.00
|—2.70
|Est. sales 51,493.
|Fri.’s sales 91,226
|Fri.’s open int 426,765
