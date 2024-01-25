OP Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $5.2 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.9 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $82.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPBK

