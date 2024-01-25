Olin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52.9 million. The…

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52.9 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $460.2 million, or $3.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.