Old Republic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported earnings of $190.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 69 cents.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $598.6 million, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.45 billion.

