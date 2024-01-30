Old Point Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.5…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hampton, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $62.1 million.

