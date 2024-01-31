Old Dominion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $322.8 million.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.86 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $11.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.87 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.