Ohio Valley Banc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Gallipolis, Ohio, said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.6 million, or $2.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVBC

