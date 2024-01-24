OFG: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Wednesday reported net income…

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — OFG Bancorp (OFG) on Wednesday reported net income of $46.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $208.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $175.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.9 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $682.7 million.

