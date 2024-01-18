OceanFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $172.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $99.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $403.4 million.

