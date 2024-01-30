NVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $410.1 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $121.56.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $118.63 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.59 billion, or $463.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.31 billion.

