Nucor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $785.4 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.52 billion, or $18 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.71 billion.

