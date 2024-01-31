Novartis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.48 billion. The…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8.48 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $4.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.42 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.85 billion, or $7.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $45.44 billion.

