Northwest Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $186.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $135.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $549.5 million.

