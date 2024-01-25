Northrim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6 million…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) on Thursday reported net income of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Anchorage, Alaska-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share.

The holding company for Northrim Bank posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.2 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.4 million, or $4.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $129.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NRIM

