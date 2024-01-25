Northfield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.2 million in…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $58.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $32.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $37.7 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $136.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFBK

