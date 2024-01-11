Live Radio
Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 8:08 AM

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported net income of $896,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIC

