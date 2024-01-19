North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $375,000…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Friday reported net income of $375,000 in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $9.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.8 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NODB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NODB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.